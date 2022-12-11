McDaniels on Second-Half Approach in Thursday Night's Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders allowed another game to get away from them in Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

There were plenty of chances for the Silver and Black to extend their double-digit lead in the second half, but Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said the approach was no different while playing with a lead.

“When you look at the tape, there were opportunities to be made," McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. "I don't know how many times Derek [Carr] scrambled, but it had to be four or five at least, I think. On a number of those we were attempting to get the ball down the field and had some opportunities on some of them to do that. Again, passing the ball is a complimentary thing. I've said it all year and I won't stop saying it because the truth. It's not just calling a pass play, or calling a deep shot, it's everything has to work together. The route has to be run properly, the read has to be made properly, the protection has to be done well, and then you have an opportunity to make a play.

"Just because somebody calls something, which there was a number of them called last night, doesn't mean that the ball is ultimately going to get fired down the field or we're going to have great, great success. When we've had success this year, it's been the result of everybody doing their job well. That's the reality. And so, I didn't call the game any differently yesterday than I have any other game this year offensively.

"I just felt like we didn't have as much success taking advantage of a few opportunities that were presented to us for a number of reasons. And again, they deserve credit. They played hard, they had some things inside that gave us some trouble in the middle of the pocket and forced Derek to move a little bit more than what we would have liked. And so, there were opportunities that we weren't really able to take advantage of, as opposed to just we didn't attempt to. We really didn't convert many of them is really what it was."

