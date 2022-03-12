Skip to main content
Josh McDaniels: Lots of Benefits to Hall of Fame Game

The Raiders will get a few more extra days of practice due to the Hall of Fame game.

The Las Vegas Raiders get an extra exhibition game as they were selected to play at the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game alongside the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That means a little bit extra chance to develop the team under new coaches.

“I think there’s lots of benefits for this game for us,” McDaniels said. “The number one thing is really to have an opportunity to be with our players and to get them in there and really try to take out time to go through the process and building our football team and foundation this summer together, have a couple extra days to do that.”

While a few extra days may not seem like a major deal, for a team with new coaches and a “new language”, every day is a big deal.

“I know it doesn’t sound like much but to us, I think it’s a great opportunity especially as we’re starting this year together and to be able to go there back home in Canton, Ohio,” McDaniels said.

“I’ve been in the NFL, this is my 22nd year and never had the privilege of coaching that game so very lucky to have that opportunity to go back home and put our football team at a position to try to learn and grow early at camp and to go out there and play out exhibition game there.”

“I’m really looking forward to it and I think our organization will too.”

