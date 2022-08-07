McDaniels: Much More Work to be Done with Pass Protection

The NFL Preseason is supposed to be a tool to prepare teams.

As such, issues and problems should arise during gameplay that the team can fix in practice.

Multiple players played different positions on Thursday during the Hall of Fame Football Game. Tackle Brandon Parker struggled when he was placed at the left tackle position.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says that can’t be a problem.

“A lot of guys have to play multiple positions so that can’t be part of the problem,” McDaniels said. “We have to be able to you, you know, a lot of guys played multiple spots last night, you know, because you have to have depth at the game somehow, someway.”

“There were a few things obviously that Brandon can do better. There are also some things where, there was some things where we were trying to do offensively and we didn’t execute very well that didn’t have anything to do with Brandon so.”

McDaniels added that pass protection isn’t down to one individual but down to the entire unit.

“A lot of things go into pass protection,” McDaniels said. “As I’ve said before, if you want to be good in pass protection, you got to do a lot of things right. It’s not just one man’s responsibility.”

“The timing of the play, where the quarterback’s, if he’s stepping up in the pocket, if the back’s supposed to be helping or chipping on the edge – there’s a lot of things that are coordinated to go into a good pass protection unit,” McDaniels said, “Certainly after our first game, we’re not where we want to or need to be, and that’s why we’ll work hard today on the film to correct that.”