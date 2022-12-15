Josh McDaniels on Familiarity With Patriots' Systems

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels has a lot of experience with the New England Patriots, but that doesn't mean he will know what to expect.

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels is preparing to face a team he knows all too well in the New England Patriots.

McDaniels served as offensive coordinator of the Patriots for 13 seasons, but in many ways, the first-year Raiders coach is approaching this week like he would for any other team.

“There are some things obviously I see that I'm very familiar with," McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. "But like always, there's a lot of things that you see from them that they've created, and they've come up with. They do different things each week against the opponent based on what they think gives them the best chance to win. And it's very challenging because what you see on tape is not necessarily what you're going to get.

"I think being able to follow your rules and communicate, and whatever you see you're going to have to be able to handle it. And so, in many regards these weeks remind me of training camp in terms of: 'Hey, we don't know what the defense or the offense or the other side of the ball is going to do, and there's a challenge involved in that.’ And so, we're going to study the players. We're going to try to know the strengths and weaknesses as best we can. Certainly, we know some of the tendencies, but there's some of what I see that I don't know on any side of the ball. And then there's some other things that obviously I have had some experience with."

Sunday's game is set for 1:05 p.m. PST/4:05 p.m. EST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

