McDaniels, Raiders Focused on One Game at a Time From Here on Out

The Las Vegas Raiders' shot at the postseason is very slim at this point, but all they can worry about is the next game on the schedule.

The Las Vegas Raiders' playoff hopes look far out of reach after their blown loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

If any postseason berth were to be granted to the club, it would need to win out, but even then, the odds are not exactly in its favor.

For Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels and his team, though, the focus is where it's always been, and that is on the next opponent.

“We haven't really talked about it to this point either," McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. "So I'm not going to start talking about it now. We don't have any control over that, that's the truth. The reality is what we can control, we can control. And that's our preparation and our performance, and we're going to try to do the best we can with the opportunities that we have remaining. If we do well with those, then we'll see what sorts out.

"But I think that's so far away from us now, and I think really what we've got to do is take the corrections from the film today, try to do the best we can with those and then take a little bit of time and give them some rest, a little recovery time here for our bodies. Playing three games in 12 days is never easy for them and then trying to come back here next week with good energy and prepare for a game like we prepared all year. That's what we can control.”

The Raiders' first step towards playoff contention begins with McDaniels former team, the New England Patriots, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

