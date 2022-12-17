Josh McDaniels Reflects on Patriots QB Mac Jones

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels will be seeing a number of familiar faces on the opposing sideline on Sunday.

One of them will be New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, an up-and-comer whom McDaniels had coached in his rookie season last year.

"Mac is very bright," McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. "It's hard to fool him, he's very accurate, he sees things very well, plays with anticipation in the passing game, has great touch and accuracy. From his college career, what he did there to last year to this year, just has a knack for winning, making big plays, continues to fight and press on even when there's some adversity -- he's very tough, very tough, standing there and taking a shot in the mouth and keep playing.

"So I've got a lot of respect and admiration for him, what he did last year, what he did in college and then what he's doing this year. He's just a solid player in every way you want to look at it. He's a solid player at that position. It's hard to rattle that kind of a guy. He's just a competitive guy. So, we're going to try to do the best we can to play our defense, whatever the call is, the best we can on that snap and continue to try to do that. Make it as hard as we can as tough as we can, but we know there's going to be some plays made on both sides of the ball. So, we're going to have to keep fighting and keep playing like he will."

