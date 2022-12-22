McDaniels' Experience With New England Weather Could Help Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for what should be a very cold Christmas Eve game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday.

Saturday's Christmas Eve showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers is anticipated to be one of the coldest games the NFL has ever hosted.

The temperature is expected to be around 10 degrees at game time, with 20 mile-an-hour winds.

It could be quite the disadvantage for a team whose home is in the desert, but luckily Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels has some experience with frigid conditions throughout his coaching career.

"I mean, obviously you need to be ready to adjust if something determines that you need to adjust," McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. "Fortunately for me -- or unfortunately maybe -- I've been in a whole bunch of cold weather, East Coast late-in-the-year type games. Whether it's temperature, wind, snow, rain -- whatever it is."

Regardless of what the weather brings, McDaniels stressed that, at the end of the day, the focus is on the opponent.

"I mean look, we have no control over the weather," he said. "We're not playing the weather, we're playing the Steelers. Our preparation is going to be solely focused on them. If something in the weather would dictate -- 50 mile per hour winds, or something like that -- obviously you need to be ready to adjust accordingly. And there's a lot of things that would go into that, but clearly when you play in these kinds of games you have to be ready to do it. It doesn't mean that you've got to go in and assume that those things are going to happen, but I think preparation the next few days is going to be important just in case we need to adjust."

