Josh McDaniels: No Comment on Colin Kaepernick Workout

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels only gave standard procedure explanation when asked about how the Colin Kaepernick workout went.

Following free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s workout on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders held organized team activities on Thursday.

When asked about how the Kaepernick workout went, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined to comment.

“Yeah, I won't,” McDaniels said after organized team activities. “Just a standard procedure, we will only talk about the people that are on our team.”

Further commenting, McDaniels says it’s due to the fact that workouts are for primarily for evaluation purposes by the staff.

“I mean, Dave [Ziegler] and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring and we really don't make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they look like, what they didn't look like, strengths and weaknesses, those kinds of things,” McDaniels said. They're kind of private, obviously, for us as we look at things and try to make decisions to make the team better and if players are added to the team, then obviously we'll talk about them at that point.”

“I respect the question 100 percent, I understand. But that's kind of what we'll stick to.”

Meanwhile, the workout didn’t mean much for Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. McDaniels says he’s, “comfortable with where he’s at.”

"I think he knows who he is for us and I know he knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him,” McDaniels said. “I don't think that's really a big thing to Derek at this point."

