Josh McDaniels on Benefit of a Close Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Raiders narrowly pulled off the win at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, ultimately overcoming the Miami Dolphins, 15-13.

Normally in a regular season game, a two-point win would be considered too close for comfort, but in the preseason, it can create some valuable practice for the team.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke on the advantage of situational plays the team faced down the stretch in Saturday's contest.

"These situational plays, whatever unit's out there, we're talking about them on the sideline with the guys that aren't in there, we're on the headset talking to the guys that are in the huddle trying to be as aware as we can of what the situation is, what the opponent might do, and then what we want to try to do to win them," McDaniels said in his postgame press conference.

"Again, everything counts for something. And so there was a lot of situational plays -- we had the kickoff after the safety. Those things come up once, twice a season maybe. End of the game in the four-minute offense, they're in the two-minute offense at the end, so lot of different situations that came up. We tried to play them the best we could. We'll certainly try to improve and play better, but definitely something to gain from all of them."

As was the case numerous times last season, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was the hero, having drilled a field goal from 31 yards out to give Las Vegas its two-point lead with just over four and a half minutes to play in the contest.

The Silver and Black would hold the Dolphins to four downs with just over a minute and a half remaining. With just two yards to go for the first down, Miami chose to kick the 46-yard field goal, but it was no good.

The Raiders will have one last opportunity to close out the postseason with a perfect record when they host McDaniels' former team, the New England Patriots on Friday.

The game is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. PST, 8:15 p.m. EST.

