Josh McDaniels on Raiders' Inability to Finish Games

The Las Vegas Raiders just can't seem to figure it out, now having dropped three games in a row to fall to a 2-7 record under Coach Josh McDaniels.

The first-year Raiders coach said after the team's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he feels like a "broken record" addressing these losses week after week.

"There's a lot of things that go into these games," McDaniels said in his postgame press conference. "We have opportunities. We earned the opportunity the way we played in the second half to try to fight back in there. Took the lead a couple times and then have an opportunity to go down there and win the game. So look, I mean, that's the National Football League. You either make the plays and you win, and if you don't, you don't.

"And the same thing with coaching. There's a call here or there that you make that works that you can obviously help your team out. We're just -- obviously there's too many of these that it's continuing to happen. So we're going to have to find a better formula here to try to close games."

As McDaniels has said countless times throughout the season, the responsibility is always going to be placed on him first.

"It starts with me," he said. "So look, we're going to have to figure out something different to do to try to get free from some of these close scores and close games, and/or make enough plays at the end to win. So it always starts with us. It starts with me. So I'm going to do everything I can to try to figure out what we can do better to change the results."

