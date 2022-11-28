Josh McDaniels on Raiders' Resiliency in OT Win Over Seattle

For the second week in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders found the will to win in overtime on the road.

A week after defeating the Denver Broncos on a walk-off play in overtime, the Raiders did the same against a solid Seattle Seahawks team.

"I think our team is obviously learning how to be resilient," Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said in his post-game press conference Sunday. "And give Seattle a lot of credit. This is a good football team, they're well coached like we thought they would be. Pete [Carroll] does a great job, and they gave us some fits on some things and made some adjustments and we had to make some adjustments and it was a very interesting game in that regard. But I thought our guys were tough."

Sunday's game was a sequence of ups and downs, with the Raiders even falling behind by a touchdown with just over five and a half minutes remaining in regulation.

"You've got to focus on the next drive, the next sequence, the next group that's going to go out there on the field," McDaniels said. "I mean, it started from the first play to the last play. First play's an interception and the last play's a touchdown. There was a lot of swings, and I credit our coaches. Our coaches did a really good job of staying neutral at times when they needed to be and trying to fix the problems if there were any and address those without having a bunch of emotion in it."

As promising as the back-to-back victories are for the Silver and Black, McDaniels has always felt optimistic his team was heading in the right direction.

"I've never doubted that it was," McDaniels said. "And like I said, the NFL, there's a lot of close games every week, and sometimes it takes a little while to learn how to get over the hump on some of those things, and that's what we attribute it to.

"This doesn't guarantee us anything going forward. We're going to stick with our process, we think we have a really close-knit group here that works hard, we believe in what we're doing, we believe in what we're coaching, we believe in trying to win the way we're trying to win. And I think our guys do, too."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.