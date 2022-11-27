Josh McDaniels on the Importance of Denzel Perryman's Presence

Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman was back in action in Week 11 after missing the game a week prior earlier due to a hip injury.

The veteran did not miss a beat in his return, making his usual impact on the Raiders' defense with a six-tackle (five solo) outing.

"I mean, you notice him right away," Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. " ... He's physical, fast, adds an element of just -- he's got experience, he understands what he sees, gets to the ball quickly, big hitter, no doubt about it, and I think he just has a presence and a confidence to him.

"I think he was voted as a captain for a reason. The guys respond to him, his leadership, his personality, his energy, and he brings an element of toughness that you love in the middle of your defense. Denzel, to his credit, has fought back from a couple of things here that have nagged him a little bit during the course the season, but healthy now and excited that he's going to be out there."

Perryman missed two weeks early in the season because of an ankle sprain before sustaining a concussion in Las Vegas' first meeting with Denver in Week 4.

The second-year Raider has totaled 46 combined tackles, nine tackles for losses, four quarterback hits and a sack so far this season.

Perryman was named a Pro Bowler for the first time last season after posting 154 combined tackles, five tackles for losses, three quarterback hits, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in his first year as a Raider.

