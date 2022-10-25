Josh McDaniels on What Safety Duron Harmon Brings to the Team

As impressive as the Las Vegas Raiders' offense was down the stretch in their home win over the Houston Texans, a successful finish would not have been possible if it weren't for the efforts of the defense to complete the fourth-quarter shutout.

There couldn't have been a better reward for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's group than to finish the game with a scoring play of their own, as Raiders safety Duron Harmon made his second interception of the season and took it to the house from 73 yards out.

Along with his biggest highlight of his 2022-23 campaign thus far, Harmon also recorded a combined six tackles in the victory.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who knew Harmon from the veteran safety's years in New England, has seen his growth this season.

"This is a guy that has been around so many different types of players, teams," McDaniels said in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, he was with me in New England, but he left and went somewhere else and he's seen the grass somewhere else, and he's learned a lot. The greatest thing about Duron is he's so willing to share his experiences with everyone else, good or bad. When he makes a mistake, he wants the other guys not to make the same one and when he sees something that he can help them with, he does.

"He's extremely coachable. On our end as coaches, he's a great player to coach because he listens very well. He's a great listener, he can make adjustments quickly, and then he's a great communicator. I think it gives you a lot of comfort back there when you have somebody that's echoing the calls and really making sure that we're all on the same page. And I think Du [Duron Harmon] has done a great job of that, and clearly our guys feel very strongly about him -- voted him as a captain and deservedly so."

