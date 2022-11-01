Josh McDaniels: 'Our Goals Are Still Out There'

A 2-5 start and an unacceptable 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints have the path ahead looking doubtful for a Las Vegas Raiders team that had such high expectations going into the season.

Instead, the team is nowhere near where it needs to be, and a shutout loss on Sunday has set them back with a giant step in the wrong direction.

To Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, though, everything is still within reach.

“Again, it’s a long year," McDaniels said in his Monday media availability. "I believe we haven’t reached our best football yet, and it’s going to take work and progress and improvement in order to do that. But again, at this point in time, nobody’s really qualified for anything, and nobody’s been eliminated. And that’s common. I think there’s 12 or 13 teams right now that have a winning record and there is so many games and so much football left to be played, and there’s a lot of things that we need to do better.

"We need to coach and play better to earn better results. Consistency is going to be what we’re going to try to push for. If we can do that and start playing our best football here and start stringing together some wins, you look up at the end of the year and a lot of things can happen. Certainly, that’s our goal. Our goals are still out there. We’re going to need to play better, coach better, to earn them.”

Las Vegas will be back on the road for a Week 9 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.