McDaniels: Zamir White an Unselfish Player w/ Great Attitude

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says he likes fourth round running back Zamir White since he is an unselfish player with a great attitude.

There are plenty of attractive features about running back Zamir White.

The fourth-round running back, 122nd overall pick out of Georgia is what Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels considers a straight-up, “physical player”.

“He's played against a real high level of competition,” McDaniels said at the post-draft press conference. “He's a physical, tough, downhill runner. He's got burst and speed. He'll be physical in blitz pickup.”

In addition, while White didn’t really get an opportunity to catch the ball often, McDaniels likes what he can do when he receives the football.

“They didn't throw him the ball a ton, but he's got adequate ability in the passing game,” McDaniels said. “But just a tough kid who as Dave already mentioned overcame some adversity. Has really made a tremendous career for himself at Georgia, overcoming what he had to overcome.”

“He's going to bring some skills into that running back room and I know he's going to compete his butt off and try to earn whatever role he can. But I also know he's an unselfish kid with a great attitude and loves football, and whatever we ask him to do, I'm sure he's going to do it with a great mindset and great work ethic.”

“Looking forward to seeing him here when he gets here.”

