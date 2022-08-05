McDaniels: It's Good For Running Backs to See Action in the Preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was heavily focused on the ground in their 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

The Raiders played five of their running backs on Thursday night: Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Kenyan Drake, and Austin Walter. Together, the group rushed for a total of 147 yards in the contest.

"We made the decisions we thought were the right decisions for our team," said Coach Josh McDaniels in his postgame press conference. "Some based on depth, some based on just wanting to get guys opportunities to get in there. I always think it's good for backs to carry the ball in the preseason.

"There's a lot of things that happen when you're getting tackled and hit that you can't simulate in practice. So I think all our guys had the ball tonight. All our guys either caught it or were handed the ball and had to get tackled. We can't really simulate that or rep that in practice."

One running back in particular who really shined on Thursday was Raiders 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White out of Georgia. The rookie, who is currently a second-string on the team's unofficial depth chart, led the team in rushing with 52 yards on 11 carries while also adding 23 receiving yards in the victory. In fact, he led the Raiders in receptions (three).

McDaniels said White's performance was what he displayed while at Georgia.

"He ran hard with the ball in his hands and is tough to tackle," McDaniels said. "He finishes runs the right way. Brings a physical element to the game and the team. So it was a good opportunity for him to get in there and do that at our level. ... I thought for him to get out there and establish that's the style of runner he was at Georgia and then to see him do it here was good."

Jacobs ran for 30 yards on five carries, Walter tallied 49 rushing yards and a touchdown, Drake ran for just nine yards on five carries, and Abdullah recorded seven rushing yards and a touchdown.

