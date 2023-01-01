Josh McDaniels on 49ers' Success: 'They Did it Their Way'

The San Francisco 49ers have been knocking on the door of a title for years now, and this year, they're in a position to do it again.

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to take on this inter-conference opponent, Coach Josh McDaniels gave his thoughts on the success the franchise has built in recent memory, the same success that Las Vegas hopes to emulate in the near future.

“[I] mean, they did it their way," McDaniels said in his Friday press conference. "And I think that any time you take on an opportunity like this, you have a vision for what you eventually want it to get to. It's very difficult to get to that right away because you're spending a lot of time teaching everybody. And so, I think that what they've been able to do over a number of years is establish the type of people that they're looking for, establish the way they want to play in all three phases. And I think by now, now you see the fruits of the labor on the field.

"And like I said, there are very few times where you're watching them where it looks like they're not connected perfectly. They've got 11 guys on the field who know what's being asked of them and they do it very well. So, it's a team. Again, I know that two guys have really done a great job of putting that group together and you can see their philosophy kind of play out, and of course you want to have that opportunity to develop your own program and process and culture to the point where you can see it in every phase, in every play."

