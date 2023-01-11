Josh McDaniels on How He Evaluates His Own First Season

Everyone gets evaluated with the Las Vegas Raiders' 2022-23 season now in the books.

That includes Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels.

The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator was far from where he was expected to take the Silver and Black in his first year at the helm. Now, he needs to reflect and see what he could have done better.

“I think No. 1 is going back through … what was I doing? What was I responsible for?" McDaniels said in his press conference on Monday. "How productive was I in my role in terms of the things that I was really responsible for in that regard? I'm obviously responsible for everything, but I think in terms of the individual hats that I try to wear, look at those things and see if they were as productive as we need them to be. I think listening to other people is really important at this time of the year. There are a lot of other people who see me on a daily basis, I think that's true for everybody. That's what I'm going to try to do with our coaches and that's what I'm going to try to do for myself is listen to other people.

"They give me great feedback; they did all year long. And I try to be very constructive with myself in terms of if there are things that I need to do better. And there's never been a year that I've coached where I didn't feel like I could do a better job. So, I think that will definitely be true this year in a lot of areas, and I think that's probably going to be true with most people."

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

