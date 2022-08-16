McDaniels: T Thayer Munford Jr. Headed Toward Right Direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 in the preseason.

More importantly, head coach Josh McDaniels saw good progress from many of his young players including seventh-round pick tackle Thayer Munford Jr.

“For the most part, we were headed in the right direction,” McDaniels said. “In pass protection, there were a couple of things that we saw that we can do better as a group. Generally speaking, he acquitted well for himself and did some things that he's been doing on the practice field. It was good to see some of that stuff carry over into the game.”

While improvement is good, there’s still plenty more to be done not just from Munford but from the rookies overall.

“We obviously had a lot of rookies on the field yesterday,” McDaniels said. “A lot of them with things that they're going to learn from today when we watch the film, but generally speaking I think there was some progress.”

The next test for the Silver and Black as well as the rookies is Saturday, Aug. 20 against the Miami Dolphins.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1