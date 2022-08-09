McDaniels: Testing Out Nate Hobbs as Outside Cornerback

Preseason is the time to try different things and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels did not hesitate.

Raiders second-year cornerback Nate Hobbs, who typically plays inside cornerback, was thrown out on the outside cornerback position for the opening Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

He replaced what Hobbs would normally play with cornerback Darius Phillips.

“Nate’s done a good job all spring, all summer of really compete and very competitive guy,” McDaniels said. “You know, he’s worked at multiple spots. So we worked him outside last night and DP was inside when he was there. So like I said, just really trying to every guy an opportunity to compete at some of those different roles that they’re practicing in.”

The fact that Hobbs had a good day in the outside cornerback position could see him become a more valuable asset to the Silver and Black as he potentially can move anywhere in the secondary.

“Nate didn’t really give up much production last night, and so I thought he played – did his job the right way.”

We’ll find out soon enough where McDaniels has him play this weekend.

