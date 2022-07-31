Skip to main content

McDaniels: There is No Right Way to Approach Training Camp

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says there is right or wrong way to approach training camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has let it know that there is no best or right way to approach training camp.

Rather, it’s up to every head coach in the league to figure out how to spend the time leading up to the first regular season game.

“Yeah, I mean, you're trying to, it's funny, I probably went through half dozen or more calendars, where you're looking at, you're mapping it out, you're trying to figure out what's the right way to approach it,” McDaniels said. “You have 50 some days or whatever it is until we actually begin the regular season. So, it's really just what's the best use of our time, what's the best use of our on-the-field time, our practice time? So, you know, this is the choice we made.”

He also explained that just because the Silver and Black reported earlier than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who the Raiders will be taking on in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, doesn’t mean the Silver and Black are “right” and the Jaguars are “wrong”.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I don't know that there's really a right or wrong,” McDaniels said. “We've reported a little earlier than Jacksonville. That doesn't mean that we made a better decision than they did. And I think each football team has an opportunity to try to develop and bring along their group as they see fit and hopefully we're going to use the time to our benefit here and develop the way we want to develop here.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

USATSI_17019262_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 4

By Darin Alexander Baydoun1 hour ago
TED HENDRICKS MATT MILLEN
The Black Hole+

Raiders LB Ted Hendricks Was Great at Fun and Games

By Tom LaMarre19 hours ago
USATSI_6873162_168390101_lowres
News

Former Raider Carson Palmer: Las Vegas Could Win Super Bowl

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
MCDANIELS_PRESSER_7-28-22
News

McDaniels Focused on Fundamentals to Begin Training Camp

By Hikaru KudoJul 30, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17615678_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 5

By Darin Alexander BaydounJul 30, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
D4581E8F-627C-4046-84E1-C0B3E9B18DF9
News

Raiders Sign for Former XFL and Jets RB Austin Walter

By Jairo AlvaradoJul 29, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
Josh McDaniels-2
The Black Hole+

Josh McDaniels on the State of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Jul 29, 2022 1:35 PM EDT
OAKLAND RAIDERS
The Black Hole+

1970s Raiders Were Happy Campers

By Tom LaMarreJul 29, 2022 11:00 AM EDT