McDaniels: There is No Right Way to Approach Training Camp

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has let it know that there is no best or right way to approach training camp.

Rather, it’s up to every head coach in the league to figure out how to spend the time leading up to the first regular season game.

“Yeah, I mean, you're trying to, it's funny, I probably went through half dozen or more calendars, where you're looking at, you're mapping it out, you're trying to figure out what's the right way to approach it,” McDaniels said. “You have 50 some days or whatever it is until we actually begin the regular season. So, it's really just what's the best use of our time, what's the best use of our on-the-field time, our practice time? So, you know, this is the choice we made.”

He also explained that just because the Silver and Black reported earlier than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who the Raiders will be taking on in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, doesn’t mean the Silver and Black are “right” and the Jaguars are “wrong”.

“I don't know that there's really a right or wrong,” McDaniels said. “We've reported a little earlier than Jacksonville. That doesn't mean that we made a better decision than they did. And I think each football team has an opportunity to try to develop and bring along their group as they see fit and hopefully we're going to use the time to our benefit here and develop the way we want to develop here.”

