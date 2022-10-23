Josh McDaniels to Face Brother in Game Against Texans

It seems like Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has some sort of a connection to the opposing coaching staff nearly every game.

This week, he has the most personal one yet.

McDaniels will be coaching against his brother, Ben McDaniels, in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Ben McDaniels serves as Houston's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

"I've got a lot of respect and admiration for my brother and the job he does," Josh McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. "He's a very good coach, and these are fun things to look back on years from now, talking about when we've played each other and coached against one another.

"I've tried to recruit my mom and dad to silver and black for sure this week, which I think I'm winning that war right now. But it is what it is. We won't talk a whole lot about football."

Ben McDaniels most recently served as quarterbacks coach for the University of Michigan.

Prior to his years coaching under Jim Harbaugh, Ben McDaniels had acted as an offensive quality control coach for the Chicago Bears.

Before his stint in Chicago, Ben McDaniels was the wide receivers coach for Rutgers University before he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

The 42-year-old coach was a wide receivers coach for the Texans before being promoted to his latest role last February.

Both McDaniels brothers played football at Canton McKinley High School.

Ben McDaniels played quarterback at Kent State from 2000 to 2001, where he earned a degree in sports management.

Sunday's game is set for 1:05 p.m. PDT at Allegiant Stadium.

