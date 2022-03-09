McDaniels: Raiders Tenure Significantly Different Than Past

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels reiterated that he's "significantly different" since his head coach tenure with the Denver Broncos.

It’s all about learning from the past.

It’s been 13 years since Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels served in his head coaching job with the Denver Broncos.

He struggled significantly, owning an 11-17 record in less than two seasons.

McDaniels however made sure to reiterate that his tenure with the Raiders is different from over a decade ago.

“I’d say rather significant,” McDaniels said. “Having the opportunity to come with (General Manager) Dave (Ziegler), I would say knowing more of what to expect. I don’t think I’ve been shocked or surprised at this point or learning brand new things at this point was different from what it was you know 13 years ago.”

Having a general manager that McDaniels had worked with in the past is huge. McDaniels brings experience, knowing what failed in Denver over a decade ago.

McDaniels is focused on using his past experiences to his advantage.

“I’m at peace with the things that we do each day, I know what my plan is when I wake up in the morning, really trust the people in positions to do their jobs really well,” McDaniels said. “Try to be the support system I can be to them while I try to do the best job I can at my job.

“Rather different, I would say rather significant.”

