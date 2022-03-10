Josh McDaniels: We Have to Understand the Language First

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels noted that the best way to get new players and staff to be on the same page is for all to learn a new football language together.

Four seasons, four new staffs.

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels isn’t new to working with new coaches and players.

In order to work together as a team, it’s back to the basics. Everyone must speak and understand the same terminology first.

“We’ll try to teach our foundation and our terminology, so we understand the language,” McDaniels said. “Everything starts with what language are you going to speak. We’ll teach everyone that together in the spring or whenever we get that opportunity.”

Then, it’s all about evaluating the players to see who and what works best.

“Once we know the language, we’re able to talk it together, I think really the next thing we do is putting things out there and trying them and figuring out what your players do well, what do they handle the best, and then if they do some things well and if you add to it, if they do some things we feel like we can make better, then maybe we move away from it,” McDaniels said.

While the basic approach is the same, no two situations are unlike when it comes to developing a team.

“But each year to me is very similar in terms of the approach overall,” McDaniels said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had one year copy the next as I’ve gone through my coaching career.”

McDaniels noted that it will take some trial and error.

“Just try to evaluate the team that you’re gonna put together this year and see what they all do well together and then try to do it as many times as you can.” McDaniels said. “Understanding there’s going to be challenges and obstacles as we go forward but that’s going to be the plan as we head into spring here.”