Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Seven

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Kentucky's Josh Paschal.

The Las Vegas Raiders have their starting edge positions on their defensive line set, with Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Good defensive lines, though, always have depth, and the Raiders should be able to find more once they pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal has the experience and body type to be able to be effective in multiple defensive fronts.

Paschal has played anywhere from a 3-tech to defensive end in three and four-man fronts, and at 6-3 and 278 pounds, he provides a good anchor to set the edge.

That ability shows through most against the run, with Paschal recording a Power-5 leading 12.4 percent run stop rate.

Last season, it helped him earn a second-team All-SEC honor, finishing with 15 tackles for losses and five sacks.

Paschal has good explosiveness when deployed on twists and stunts, bringing power in his hands to control blockers.

He's shown the ability to make plays in space and brings a relentless motor whenever he takes the field.

When it comes to pure pass-rushing, Paschal isn't bad, but has below-average flexibility and bend on the edge that prevents him from being a threat from the outside.

It's not for certain what position Paschal could end up playing in the NFL, but his excellent run-defense skills should give him a strong base to build off of.

It's one that the Raiders could certainly use, with their rush defense ranking only 19th in the league last season.

