Raiders Opponents Ranked: QBs, No. 4

We look at ranking the top-five of the best opposing quarterbacks the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season

In making it back-to-back to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include having to face a number of high-caliber quarterbacks throughout the year, much of that coming just in their division.

One of those quarterbacks in the division is Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

After only two seasons, many analysts already view Herbert as being one of the premier talents at the position.

The stats that he has put up in the past two years certainly back that claim up, with Herbert breaking multiple records along the way.

He set a new single-season touchdown pass mark for rookie QBs with 31, while completing 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 yards.

His follow-up last season was even more groundbreaking, marking several new NFL and Chargers passing records.

He became one of a select number of passers in NFL history to pass for over 5,000 yards, finishing with 5,014, while completing 65.9% of his passes and throwing 38 touchdown passes.

With those numbers, Herbert has accumulated the most passing yards and completions any QB has over their first two years in the NFL.

He also set the Chargers' single-season records for passing yards, touchdowns, and completions.

For a franchise that has housed Hall of Fame level QBs like Dan Fouts and Philip Rivers, it's a notable feat for Herbert to be able to eclipse their own marks so quickly.

That's why many already view him as a top-10 level passer, despite his brief career and no current postseason success.

The Raiders can take their own pleasure in knowing they were the ones that kept Herbert and the Chargers from making the playoffs in their season-ending clash last year.

Herbert went tit-for-tat with Derek Carr in that game and has already proven his mettle against a number of other top QBs in the league.

One could wonder if the hype is getting too big for Herbert this early in his career, but his talent can't be denied.

He'll be one of the most difficult QBs that the Raiders will face this season, and likely will be for many years to come.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin