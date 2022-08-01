Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 3

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

We just went through the best cornerbacks the Raiders will face, and we'll keep it in the secondary, looking at the best safeties on the Raiders schedule.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has existed among the more elite safeties in the NFL over the last few years.

The Broncos former third-round draft pick had showed steady growth leading up to a career-best season in 2019.

Simmons had four interceptions and a career-high 15 pass breakups that year, while also leading the Broncos in total tackles.

He allowed a completion percentage of 52.8 percent and a quarterback rating of 43.6, marks that led to Simmons being named a Second-Team All-Pro.

PFF rated him as their second-best safety of 2019, a peak that he hasn't quite recaptured since.

This isn't to say Simmons has been bad in the two seasons since, he's just been graded a little below that elite status.

Simmons has still graded above-average in 2020 and 2021, having 10 interceptions and 19 pass breakups in that time.

He did allow a much higher rate of passes (77.8 percent) to be completed against him in 2020, giving up a 102.3 QB rating.

Things got back to looking more like 2019 in 2021, where his completion percentage and QB rating allowed were both a lot lower.

It helped fuel Denver to have the third-best scoring defense in the NFL last season, allowing the fifth-fewest touchdown passes.

Simmons play on the backend has a lot to do with that, and he's done it while being one of the top-three tacklers on the Broncos in each of the last four seasons.

That's why Denver signed Simmons to a four-year, $61 million contract last year.

He's capable of switching between multiple spots based on matchups, be it in the slot or in the box.

The Raiders have experienced that in the past, with Simmons having 48 total tackles and three interceptions against the silver and black in his career.

