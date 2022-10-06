Las Vegas Raiders Ready for the Challenge at Arrowhead

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t had much luck in Arrowhead over the last decade, but come this Monday night, they’ll be looking to start a new chapter in that old rivalry that dates back to the early 1960’s.

The Silver and Black have managed to come up on top in just two wins over the last ten visits at Arrowhead.

“It's a hostile environment. It's one of the loudest in the whole NFL. But it's a division game, it's gonna be tough, and it's gonna be a physical game,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

“They have great coaches, great players, since I've been here, they've had really good football teams. And so this is just a new team, a new year, both teams are different, but looking forward to going out there and competing, but it's always, always a hostile environment.”

Their last triumph at Arrowhead came off a 40-32 win on Oct 11, 2020 with Jon Gruden as the head coach.

Carr would throw 22 completed passes for a total of 347 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Then, Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was a difference maker as he had two catches for 118 and a touchdown, one of those catches was a blazing 72-yard touchdown catch and run.

“Like I said, it’s one of the loudest places in all the sports and it's always a hostile environment. But it's an environment. I've always enjoyed playing in that place, the history, the rivalry, all that kind of stuff. It's always fun,” added Carr.

Through the hardship of this rivalry, the Raiders have been swept by the Chiefs three of the last four seasons.

Now the Raiders are looking to change the track record and come off with a huge win this Monday under the bright lights.

“We got a huge game coming up. Great challenge. It's always a big challenge when you go to Arrowhead," said soon to be dad, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The winning column hasn’t been great going against the Chiefs, as they lead the series 70-54-2.

The Raiders-Chiefs game will be on Primetime on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15/PM PT.

