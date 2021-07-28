Raiders Opposing DTs No. 1: Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones has become one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL and will pose big problems for an improving Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

After going through the best offensive players the Raiders will see this season, we now turn to the defensive side of the ball.

Much to Raiders fans potential chagrin, we feature another Kansas City Chiefs player at No. 1, defensive tackle Chris Jones.

A second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, Jones didn't put up huge numbers right away in his career.

He started 11 games in 2016 and only had two sacks, but did rank well above average by Pro Football Focus as their 28th best interior defender that season.

Jones actually started only seven games in 2017, but increased his sack total to 6.5 and was rated even better by PFF, finishing at seventh-best among interior linemen.

2018 is when Jones firmly established himself among the entire NFL world, recording a career-high 15.5 sacks.

That total was third in the league that season, and ever since he's been looked at as a premier pass rusher in the league.

Jones would have nine sacks for the Chiefs in 2019 when they won the Super Bowl.

He's been to the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons, and last year was rated by PFF as the second-best defensive tackle in the league, behind only Aaron Donald

Jones gives the Chiefs defense a chance whenever he's on the field, and will be the greatest test the Raiders revamped offensive line faces this season.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin