Revisiting the Kansas City Chiefs Defense

While they aren't one of most impressive statistically, the Kansas City Chiefs defense has a number of players that can be difference-makers

The Kansas City Chiefs have made it a habit of starting slow on defense to begin the season before finding their grove in time for the playoffs.

That's why they've finished top-10 in points allowed each of the last three seasons, but that streak will be broken this year.

With one game to go, the Chiefs rank a middling 20th in the NFL in points allowed per game, and just gave up 24 points to one of the league's worst offenses in the Denver Broncos.

Despite that, there are areas that the Chiefs have been able to be successful, such as ranking in the top-10 in the NFL in 3rd down defense.

They also rank in the top-10 in run defense, which is fueled primarily from two players in their front-seven.

That would be defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Nick Bolton.

Jones has been one of the better defensive lineman in the NFL for a while, but is having one of his best seasons with 13 sacks.

Bolton is only in his second season, but is already becoming one of the best all-around players at his position, ranking second in the league with 165 total tackles.

The Chiefs have been able to keep up talent in their secondary as well, with young defensive backs like Trent McDuffie and L'Jarius Sneed looking they'll be long-term pieces to build with.

They aren't perfect, but the Chiefs aren't a defense without talent, and they've proven before they can provide trouble for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin