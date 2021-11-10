Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Defense

After being top 10 in scoring defense the last two seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs defense has regressed heavily, as they face the Las Vegas Raiders

Even when they won the Super Bowl in 2020, no one would have mistaken the Kansas City Chiefs for being a defense-first team.

The Chiefs have been able to still be respectable on that side of the ball, ranking in the top 10 in scoring defense and turnovers forced each of the last two seasons.

Like the Chiefs' once-vaunted offense this year, though, their defense has not resembled those previous units.

Kansas City has fallen to the bottom half of the league in both scoring defense and yards allowed this season, at 24th and 26th, respectively.

Granted, the Chiefs' offense hasn't put them in good positions with how often they've turned the ball over, but they haven't been able to make stops.

A lack of quality depth has hurt them, as the talent level on the Chiefs defense is very top-heavy.

They have one of the better defensive linemen in the league in Chris Jones, but outside of him, no one else jumps off the page.

The Chiefs might have a young building block at linebacker with rookie Nick Bolton leading the team in tackles, but outside of him, there isn't much upside.

Their most complete group is in the secondary, led by multi-time All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu.

Cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Rashad Fenton both have had highly-rated seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, giving the Chiefs multiple options for dependable coverage.

It can still be exploited, especially without the help of a consistent pass rush, and the Las Vegas Raiders have an offense that should be fully capable of taking advantage.

