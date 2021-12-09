Revisiting the Kansas City Chiefs Defense

Behind the Kansas City Chiefs, five-game winning streak has been the improvement from their defense, and the Las Vegas Raiders offense wants revenge

To say that a Kansas City Chiefs team with quarterback Patrick Mahomes would ever need to lean on its defense would've seemed like a laughable statement even a year ago.

That, though, is the current reality that Chiefs fans are living in, as arguably the biggest reason behind Kansas City's five-game winning streak has been the improved play of their defense.

Ranking 24th in points allowed when the Chiefs first faced the Las Vegas Raiders, they've risen all the way up to eighth.

A big part of that turnaround has been in forcing turnovers, with the Chiefs having collected 11 during their winning streak.

A lot of those have come from interceptions, which has illustrated the improvement that the Chiefs' secondary has had over the course of the season.

Cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and Mike Hughes, according to ratings from Pro Football Focus, have both reached a top-20 level, with Fenton being the site's current top-rated corner.

Veteran Tyrann Mathieu has continued his steady play, and second-year safety L'Jarius Sneed made an impact in the first game against the Raiders with his physicality.

The Chiefs also have benefited from moving Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chris Jones back inside, where he's racked up 13.5 combined sacks and quarterback hits in his last five games.

Mid-season addition Melvin Ingram has been able to give them more of a pass-rushing presence on the edge to complement Jones.

It's certainly been different to see Kansas City go through this kind of identity change, but it put them back in the driver's seat for the AFC West title.

