Raiders, Chiefs Final Injury Reports Released

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without multiple key players when they face the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense wasn't able to get off the ground for much of last week without Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

If they hope to keep their season alive against the Kansas City Chiefs, they'll have to do so sans Waller once again.

Waller has been confirmed out with the same knee and back injuries he sustained against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Heading into the future, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia isn't sure just how long Waller may end up being out.

"I don't really have a true answer for you on that," said Bisaccia.

At the least, the Raiders offense will have to find a solution quickly to do better than the 14 points they scored against the Chiefs in their first meeting.

They're also going to be taking a couple of losses on defense with defensive end Carl Nassib out and linebacker Denzel Perryman because of an ankle injury.

The loss of Perryman could hurt especially, as the first-year Raider is third in the NFL in total tackles.

For the Chiefs, they enter Sunday relatively healthy, with the one notable designation being cornerback Rashad Fenton questionable with a knee injury.

Even with Waller and Perryman, it would have taken near-flawless execution for the Raiders to pull off the road upset.

Without them, the margin of error that the Silver and Black will be working with could be almost nonexistent.

It will take probably the best effort the Raiders have shown all season, something they should be plenty motivated to provide against the Chiefs.

