Revisiting the Kansas City Chiefs Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has got back to playing at a top ten level since the Las Vegas Raiders scored 40 on them in their win.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to establish themselves as a real Super Bowl contender this season when they play a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Going into their first meeting, it was noted how the Chiefs had improved on defense to start this season.

That production has lasted as the season has gone on.

Ranking sixth in points allowed and in the top 10 against the pass in the NFL, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has solidified the Chiefs defense as one of the best in the league this year.

The Raiders though were able to make plays downfield in their victory in Kansas City over a month ago.

It seemed like they had maybe found a weakness with Henry Ruggs III and Nelson Agholor using their speed on the outside to beat the Chiefs deep coverage.

It also helped that the Raiders offensive line only allowed Derek Carr to be sacked once.

With pass rushers like Chris Jones and Frank Clark, it’s not an easy thing for a line even as good as the Raiders to keep them at bay.

Those elements will still be there for this matchup, although the Raiders are dealing with even more injuries on their offensive line this time around.

One element that also still exists is the Chiefs poor run defense numbers. They rank in the bottom five in both rushing yards allowed and yards per attempt.

Considering that the Raiders have made it a point of running the ball the last three weeks, the high point being a 200-plus-yard performance last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, it seems like a weakness they need to exploit.

