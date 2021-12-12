Final Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chiefs

We have the final keys and predictions to what could be the season defining game for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Sunday likely knowing very well that if they aren't able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, their season is effectively over.

It should produce a game where the Raiders come out determined and desperate, and we have the keys and final predictions for it.

Eliminate turnovers

Obviously for any team in the NFL, winning the turnover battle is usually one of, if not the biggest key to winning a game.

Against the Chiefs, it takes on even more importance, as Kansas City's defense has keyed its revival in large part due to generating 11 turnovers in its last five games.

If the Chiefs' offense looks the same way it did in their first meeting in Las Vegas, then the Raiders can't afford to give them any extra opportunities, or the game could get out of hand just like before.

The offense needs to open up

Too often since the Raiders came out of their bye week, the offense hasn't looked anything like the big-play machine they were earlier in the season.

The Raiders have scored more than 16 points once in their last five games, that being their only win in that stretch against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

In what amounts to the biggest game of their season, quarterback Derek Carr has to lead an explosive effort if the Raiders want to have a chance.

Final predictions

Coming in hurt and in need of a win in the biggest way, it's fair to expect the Raiders to leave everything on the field on Sunday.

With the game on the road against a Chiefs team that still has their number, though, it just might be that the Raiders don't have enough to pull off the upset.

Final score: Chiefs 34, Raiders 20.

