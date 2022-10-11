Recap from Raiders 30-29 Loss to Chiefs

With at one point having a 17-0 lead, the Las Vegas Raiders looked in prime position to pull off a big upset on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was part of a successful first half where the Raiders were able to impose their will on both sides of the ball.

They could only hold back the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes for so long, though, before he could lead the Chiefs back to a 30-29 win.

Once again, the Raiders came oh so close to getting their season back on track, but now'll they'll head into their by week 1(win)-4(loss).

It wasn't from a lack of effort, as running back Josh Jacobs delivered a career-best performance for the second straight week.

He was able to rack up 154 yards rushing behind a Raiders offensive line that's showing gradual improvement as the season goes along.

It opened the opportunity for quarterback Derek Carr to show off his connection with wide receiver Davante Adams in an explosive way.

Adams had three receptions for 124 yards, catching two long touchdown passes as Carr had his best full game so far this season.

That included the final touchdown of the game, where Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels decided to go for two instead of kicking the extra point and tying the game.

The Raiders didn't get it, and that decision will likely be debated going into the bye.

It came as the Raiders defense, which was able to get after Mahomes in the first half, was getting picked apart.

Despite defensive end Maxx Crosby's two sacks, the Raiders couldn't stop the Chiefs in the red zone.

It was there that Mahomes found all four of his touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce, a combination the Raiders still haven't found a way to stop.

That lack of execution cost them in the second half, and take the Raiders from feeling hopeful to their season being on life support.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.