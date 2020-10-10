Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report Released

The Las Vegas Raiders have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, which wouldn’t bode well going in against an opponent the caliber of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fortunately, however, it appears the Raiders could be getting multiple starters back this week, based on Friday’s injury report.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III both practiced all week at least in a limited capacity and were full participants during Friday’s practice.

Both players have missed multiple games, with Brown being out since he was injured in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Ruggs has been out since Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

They are both listed as questionable heading into the game.

For Ruggs, he was able to fully practice Thursday and Friday, meaning he’s very close to coming back.

Brown did say he would be a game-time decision, so if he can’t play, look for Sam Young to fill in on Sunday.

Other than those two, it’s been confirmed that receiver Bryan Edwards will miss his second consecutive game, as he’s still out because of an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins and receiver Rico Gafford are also listed as questionable.

Collins was only able to have a limited practice on Friday, so he could be in danger of missing the game.

Considering that I had Collins among my x-factors for Sunday, the injury could compromise the Raiders' ability to create pressure up the middle of the pocket.

As for the Chiefs, their only injury designation is defensive end Mike Danna, who is listed as out because of a hamstring injury.

Other than that, it looks like the Chiefs will have the full complement of their roster to throw at the Raiders.

So, if they Raiders are going to pull an upset, they won’t be getting many breaks.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +11.5

