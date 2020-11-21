Injury Reports for Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas Coty Chiefs

The final injury reports for the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs have now been released for Sunday.

It’s almost time for the biggest game of the Raiders season so far as they look to sweep the season series with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Player health is of course a big deal with a game of this magnitude, and we can finally see who is and isn’t likely to play with the release of both team’s injury reports.

For the Raiders, the biggest storyline for them this week was that eight players on their defense were put on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

With players like Clelin Ferrell and Jonathan Abram among the names, their ability to cleared will have a huge effect on the Raiders ability to get after Patrick Mahomes.

One defensive player that could have a chance to get back on the field this week is Maurice Hurst.

Missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury, Hurst was limited in practice all week and is questionable.

With so many players' potential to miss, the return of a key reserve is just what the Raiders need.

It also looks like they’ll be getting a starter back with left tackle Kolton Miller.

He’s also missed the last two games with an ankle injury and doesn’t have an injury designation heading into the game.

The only other Raider with a designation is running back Jalen Richard, who is questionable. He hasn’t participated in practice at all this week with a chest injury, so it looks like he won’t play.

As for the Chiefs, there could be missing multiple starters on their offensive line.

Their starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz is already listed as out with a back injury, and guard Mike Remmers is questionable with a rib injury.

Defensive end Taco Charlton is also out with an ankle, while wide receiver Sammy Watkins is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Both teams could be without key starters Sunday.

The biggest question though will remain how many of the Raiders on the COVID list will be cleared by gameday.

