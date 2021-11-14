Keys And Predictions For Raiders Vs. Chiefs

We have the keys and final predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders primetime showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to make what would be their biggest statement of the season in a potential win in primetime against the Kansas City Chiefs.

We'll have the biggest keys to that potential victory, as well as final predictions for the game.

Is this the game Josh Jacobs breaks out?

Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs got off to a slow start this season as he worked to get through multiple injuries and a struggling offensive line.

Jacobs has looked better in recent weeks, putting together more efficient outings and showing more explosiveness as he's gotten healthier.

With that in mind, it would be ideal timing for the Raiders if he was able to put together his first 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Even as their offense has struggled, ball control will be very important for the Raiders in not allowing former MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get going.

How will the Raiders defense contain Chiefs playmakers?

The Raiders' defense has been able to go up against multiple potent offenses this season, but the Chiefs' individual talent is probably the best they've seen so far.

Tight end Travis Kelce had over 100 yards receiving in both of the team's meetings last season, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill is maybe the best deep threat in the league.

Both have seen their production slow this season as the Chiefs offense has gone through an identity crisis, but their pedigree can't be ignored,

That's why the Raiders' defense can't afford any slippage and let either of the two be the one that beats them.

One of the biggest weaknesses on the Chiefs is the lack of a consistent third playmaker, and forcing anyone outside of those two to make plays is the best bet for the Raiders.

Final predictions

Even after coming off a loss, the Raiders have the ingredients to finally get past the Chiefs and show that they do belong at the top of the AFC West.

Final score: Raiders 30, Chiefs 27.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin