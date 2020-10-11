SI.com
Keys, Predictions Las Vegas Raiders Vs Kansas City Chiefs

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going up against their equivalent of the evil empire in the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

They are heavy dogs going in with the Chiefs being favored by 11.5 points. 

Considering the opponent and that the Raiders are 2-10 against the Chiefs and 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium since Derek Carr became the starting quarterback, the odds are understandable at least.

It certainly wouldn’t be the strangest thing to happen this year if the Raiders are able to upset the Chiefs, though, and we’ll get into how that can happen as well as my final predictions below.

Run the Offense Through Josh Jacobs

I talked earlier this week about how Jacobs was an x-factor going in because of his need for a breakout game. He could have one against Kansas City.

The Chiefs run defense is one of the worst in the league. 

Considering how head coach Jon Gruden likes to run the ball, it should behoove the Raiders to try and take advantage of one of Kansas City’s few weak points and let Jacobs run wild.

Try to Win with Four Pass Rushers

The Raiders haven’t generated great sack numbers to start this season, having only four in four games. 

They’ll need to be able to get pressure on Patrick Mahomes, but the answer might not come in blitzing.

This was a tactic used by the Baltimore Ravens in their Monday night game two weeks ago. 

The Ravens are a blitz heavy team in general, and Mahomes ate it up to the tune of 385 yards and four touchdowns.

To do that against a good defense like Baltimore proves that you can’t afford to have too few in coverage against the Chiefs. 

For the Raiders, they need to be able to have their front four win their matchups so they can keep as many players in coverage as possible.

Final Predictions

I know I said stranger things have happened, but I’ll admit it would take a lot for a Raiders upset to happen on Sunday.

The Chiefs right now look to be at the peak of their powers, and the Raiders still have a long way to go before they get to that level. 

Because of that, I don’t think this one will be particularly close. Give me the Chiefs 35-21. 

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs on today?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +11.5

