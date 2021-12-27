Looking at the AFC West

For the sixth-straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West champions.

A 2-3 start to the season had fans around the NFL questioning if former MVP Patrick Mahomes and his team still had the same potential they've had in their consecutive Super Bowl trips.

For weeks, it looked like the Chiefs just no longer had what it took for them to be contenders in the AFC, let alone their own division.

All such doubts have been put to bed, though, as Kansas City achieved its eighth win in a row in its Week 16 conquering of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

It's as if regardless of any slow start or adversity the Chiefs were to face early on in the season, it was always in the cards that they would finish the regular season as division leaders once again.

They found their stride just when they needed to, and after three straight weeks of hanging 30-plus scoring points on the board, it looks as if there is no sign of slowing down any time soon.

Kansas City is 4-1 against the rest of its division this season, having split the season series with the Los Angeles Chargers, blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders twice, and handling the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The team will look to cap off its division play with a solid 5-1 record when it faces Denver for the second time in the final game of its regular season.

A playoff spot is still very much in the picture for the other three AFC West teams. A dramatic finish is in store for these final two weeks.

