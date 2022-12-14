AFC West Week 15 Preview: The Home Stretch

The Kansas City Chiefs are beginning to run away with the division yet again.

Time is running low for the Los Angeles Chargers to catch the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC West.

Kansas City is just a win or two away from clinching the division for the eighth-straight year, while Los Angeles would need to win out to claim the No. 1 spot. At this point, though, the Chargers are just worried about locking up a playoff spot, and these next four weeks will tell if they are deserving or not.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders' chances at a postseason berth are all but out of reach, but if anything wild were to go their way, they would need to win their remaining games, just as they did last season.

At the bottom are the Denver Broncos, who don't have anything more to look forward to this season, as the club is 3-10 and has lost its last five contests.

Here's what to look for from the Raiders' fellow division foes in Week 15:

Chiefs at Houston Texans

Not much needs to be said about this matchup except a loss for Kansas City would be perhaps the biggest upset of the regular season.

The Texans sit at the bottom of the league, having won just one game up until this point.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have much bigger goals to play for, like the No. 1 seed in this year's postseason.

Should all go as expected on Sunday, they should be one step closer to achieving that feat.

Tennessee Titans at Chargers

The Chargers will have their hands full on Sunday when they host a 7-6 Titans team that will be doing everything in its power to secure a playoff spot of its own.

The Titans have lost three in a row and will be looking to get back in the win column in this final stretch of the season.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, comes off a big win over the Miami Dolphins that put it above .500.



Tennessee ranks second to last in the league in passing defense, a bad recipe against a Chargers team whose passing offense is third in the league.

If Los Angeles can execute its game plan in the air on Sunday, it has a great chance of finding itself 8-6 at the end of the day.

Arizona Cardinals at Broncos

The Broncos held their own against the Chiefs last Sunday, but it wasn't enough to overcome the division juggernaut.

They will have an opportunity to redeem themselves when they host the 4-9 Cardinals.

Arizona has no momentum on its side, having lost its last three contests and now looking to just finish the season strong.

For these two clubs, Sunday will be a fight for pride.

