AFC West Week 17 Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs, Battle of LA

The AFC West placements are all locked up as the regular season winds down.

Three more AFC West match-ups remain this regular season, starting with a meeting between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

The showdowns will not have any weight on how placement finishes within the division will play out, but they will surely have a significant effect on the playoff picture.

The Las Vegas Raiders still have a slim chance at a postseason berth. The Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, are playing for seeding, while the Chiefs are battling for the No. 1 seed.

Here's what to watch for from the Raiders' fellow division members in Week 17:

Broncos at Chiefs

It would be a shock to all if the Broncos (4-11) pulled off the upset over one of the AFC's top juggernauts on New Year's Day.

With no playoff spot to play for and the firing of their head coach, Denver is looking to put this poor season behind it.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs want that No. 1 spot in the postseason, and if they play half the game they're capable of at home this Sunday, the Broncos should have no part in stopping that.

Los Angeles Rams at Chargers

The Rams will be riding a high this week after dropping 51 points on Denver on Christmas.

The Chargers, however, have won three in a row and will have momentum on their side in what will be their final home game of the regular season.

They are clearly the better all-around team and are playing their best football at just the right time.

The Chargers are still top-three in passing offense and even have a top-10 passing defense as well.

