X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chiefs

These are the players to watch for among both the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs heading into Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders playoff hopes are on life support heading into their second game this season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's the kind of game where both teams could see a number of players make big plays to turn the tide in their favor, and we'll be previewing some of the biggest potential ones.

Melvin Ingram

The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher started this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he was traded to the Chiefs at the trade deadline.

Ingram has since been able to give Kansas City the kind of edge presence that they lacked earlier in the season.

He's ranked well above average all season by Pro Football Focus's metrics and with the kind of attention the Raiders will need to pay to defensive tackle Chris Jones, Ingram could have a number of favorable matchups on Sunday.

DeSean Jackson

In only a few games so far in his tenure with the Raiders, fans have already seen examples of wide receiver DeSean Jackson at his game-breaking best.

They've also seen frustration, such as when in the first game against the Chiefs, Jackson caught what should have been a momentum-building 38-yard pass, only to fumble the ball almost immediately after.

If the Raiders' defense isn't able to hold off the Chiefs better than last time, the Raiders' offense can't afford to go in a funk as they've done in recent games.

They'll need a deep threat like Jackson to be a big factor in giving quarterback Derek Carr a consistent avenue for big plays.

