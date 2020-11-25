Latest Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Failure Stings

The latest failure of the Las Vegas Raiders defense stings, especially when it cost a win over the Kansas City Chiefs

The Raiders were so close to sweeping the defending champs this weekend in Las Vegas, but a costly series of plays late in the game cost the Silver and Black to fall short.

The young, revamped defense has gone through so many growing pains this season, but this one might sting a little longer than rest.

The Raiders' defense was making key stops throughout the game despite the 460 total yards allowed.

And for the second week in a row, the Raiders secondary picked up an interception right before the end of the first half; this time, Trayvon Mullen prevented points on the board.

However, the Raiders lack of pass rush allowed Mahomes to move the ball forward and keep the Raiders on their toes for a long time.

"We didn't have a rush, we had a stunt, and they wanted to stun up, and Mahomes bought some time, and he got us on a second reaction play, he and Kelce, it was a combination of him buying time and our stunt not getting home," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the breakdown of his defense that allowed the chiefs to score with less than a minute and a half.

Johnathan Abram led the team with 10 tackles, but his blown coverage late in the game allowed Kelce to be open in the middle of the end zone and score the game-winning touchdown.

Kelce led the Chiefs with eight receptions with 129 receiving yards and a touchdown, while his partner Tyreek Hill finished the night with 11 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

The Raiders went into a shootout against the Chiefs, the offense did their job late in the fourth quarter, ran the ball well, Derek Carr moved the ball forward, found tight end Jason Witten in the end zone, but managed to do that without taking too much time off the clock.

Ten players on the ball's defensive side had been placed on the COVID-19 list this week and were unable to practice.

Quarantine and going through the gameplan virtually isn't the same as practicing on the field.

"Ii helps if we practice, you know guys show up the day of the game, it's hard to enforce these things but goes back on me. We've got to get these men out on the field and correct these problems, but I couldn't be more proud of our football team, and I wouldn't trade any of my players for anybody. The effort they've given us is tremendous. We've got to eliminate the penalties and that starts with me," said Gruden on how great his players played despite not having them in practice this week.

Optimism should be high right now for Raider Nation.

Despite losing to the Chiefs, the Raiders' defense managed to go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs and hung in there until the end, with many of their players missing out on practice.

Now the team is looking healthy, players are returning to the team, and the Raiders' schedule starts to look promising.

With this much effort, the Raiders can find themselves into a wildcard spot and making a push into the playoffs.

