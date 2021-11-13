Raiders, Chiefs Final Injury Reports Released

The final injury reports of the week have been released for the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Going into a primetime game against their biggest rival, all of the Las Vegas Raiders' heaviest hitters should be ready for Sunday night.

They will be without key depth on defense, though, as safety Tyree Gillespie and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski have been ruled out because of hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Amik Robertson haven't been ruled out, but are both doubtful to play as they are dealing with ankle and hip injuries.

Robertson is the only player of the four that has started a game this season, but all four have seen some amount of game action.

Gillespie and Kwiatkoski in particular have played prominent special teams roles this season.

It's a situation that could turn dicey for the second level of the Raiders defense if multiple starters end up getting injured on Sunday.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, they won't be at full strength either with their two primary right tackles both out with injuries.

That would be Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang, who will be out with knee and rib injuries, respectively.

Both have served as starters this year, with Niang having been active for all nine games and starting seven.

With them both out, it presents what could be a huge mismatch on the right side of the line of scrimmage for the Raiders defensive line.

The only other Chief with an injury designation is defensive back L'Jarius Sneed, who is questionable due to ankle and wrist injuries.

Second, on the Chiefs in tackles, Sneed has been an every-down player for Kansas City, and if he can't play would leave a significant hole in their defense.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin