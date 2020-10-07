SI.com
Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders are now on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. 

In order to break it, they’ll have to venture into the lion’s den to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As I’m sure most Raiders fans would know, that’s not the ideal place you would want to go when your team is on a slide. 

That’s because of having to go against Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' explosive offense.

Becoming the team’s starter in 2018, Mahomes took off from the jump, passing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in one of the most prolific seasons ever recorded.

Winning league MVP that season, he then took the next step last year in leading Kansas City to its first Super Bowl title since 1969. 

In only two years as a full-time starter, he’s already been called maybe the most talented quarterback to ever play the game.

His numbers are more of the same so far this year, as he has completed more than 67 percent of his passes for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns with no turnovers.

Surrounding any great quarterback usually are  great weapons, and Kansas City has those in bunches. 

Receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, and Mecole Hardman can turn any game into a track meet, and tight end Travis Kelce is one of the few in the league that could be ranked ahead of Darren Waller.

You wouldn’t think they need anything else than right? 

Well, in drafting former LSU standout Clyde Edwards-Helaire, they found the perfect dual-threat running back for their offense, one who is currently averaging 108 yards from scrimmage per game.

It shouldn’t be hyperbole to say that this will be the best team the Raiders face all season. 

Being that they’re also in the same division, they’re currently the standard that the Raiders are trying to reach.

Coming off of two straight losses with something to prove, the Raiders will have their chance to see how they measure up on Sunday. 

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +11.5

