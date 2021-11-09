Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders divisional foe the Kansas City Chiefs have been up and down this season, but still can't be taken lightly

When predictions were made before the season, most would have expected the Kansas City Chiefs to be right back in the Super Bowl picture.

Instead, they're in last place in the AFC West at 5-4, and have looked far more mortal than they have in the past few years.

The most talked-about reason for that has been the lack of explosiveness in an offense that had looked unstoppable ever since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback.

Mahomes himself is going through the worst season of his career, second in the league with 10 interceptions and on pace to record career lows in yards, yards per attempt, and QB rating.

Teams have finally been able to adjust and prevent receivers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce from burning them over and over again.

The lack of a consistent running game or effective third wide receiver has also hampered the Chiefs significantly.

Defensively, the lack of blue-chip talent, especially on their defensive line, has become painfully evident this year.

It's led to them falling to 24th in scoring defense this season after finishing in the top-10 each of the last two years.

Stars like defensive lineman Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu will still need attention paid to them, but overall it's a defense that can be taken advantage of.

It's a team that appears to be as flawed as any Chiefs team in the Andy Reid era, which is why the AFC West is up for grabs this season.

If the Las Vegas Raiders believe that they can be the team that unseats the Chiefs in the division, there won't be a better opportunity than facing them at home in primetime.

