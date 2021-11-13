X-Factors For Raiders Vs. Chiefs

These are the x-factors that could swing the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

While they might be tied for last place in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs still serve as the measuring stick for the division.

That's why, even though it can be argued that the Las Vegas Raiders have played better this season, that the Raiders are the underdogs going into Sunday.

For a big, prime-time game, there is likely to be a number of X-factors that could swing the game for either side, and we'll be previewing the most important ones.

Who can win on third down?

Despite how much their offense has struggled this season, one area that the Chiefs still pace the NFL is converting on third down, doing it a league-best 52.4 percent of the time.

In comparison, the Raiders defense ranks 11th in the league in third-down defense, allowing a little more than 38 percent to be converted.

The Raiders didn't show that same form against the New York Giants, allowing them to convert 50 percent of their third-down opportunities in last week's loss.

It'll only be more important to correct those issues against the Chiefs, as giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes more opportunities to connect on big plays could easily doom the Raiders.

What impact could DeSean Jackson make?

New free agent addition wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be making his team debut Sunday, and the veteran could not have picked a bigger game to make a good first impression.

Even at 34 years of age, Jackson still has the game-breaking ability that the Raiders lost when they released Henry Ruggs III.

If Jackson can translate his admittedly limited production this season, for which he was averaging 27.6 yards a catch, to a full role, he could end up being a big key for the Raiders' second-half success.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin