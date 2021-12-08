Revisiting the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

Despite having won five straight games, the Kansas City Chiefs offense has still struggled overall as they face an emerging Las Vegas Raiders defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs showed what their offense was still capable of when they blew out the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season, 41-14.

Outside of that game, the Chiefs have still struggled to put points on the board during their current five-game win streak.

They haven't scored more than 22 points against teams other than the Raiders and were out-gained in total yards in two of those games.

What they have been able to do is continue to be the league's best at converting third downs at over 50 percent.

The Chiefs also have been able to win the turnover battle much more consistently, finishing with fewer than their opponent in four of their last five games.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a big part of that, having thrown only two interceptions the last four games after coming into the first game against the Raiders with 10.

Mahomes' numbers have still left a lot to be desired, as outside of his 400-yard effort against the Raiders, he has completed an average of only 57.1 percent of his passes during the Chiefs winning streak.

The Chiefs did get running back Clyde Edwards Helaire back, but he hasn't had more than 82 total yards in his last two games.

Even star pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce only have one 100-yard game between them in the Chiefs' last five games.

All of this might seem trivial as long as the Chiefs win, but the concerns that started at the beginning of the season surrounding their offense haven't gone away.

What the Raiders must avoid is being the team that allows the Chiefs to get back on track just like they did in their first encounter.

